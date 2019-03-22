At least 93 killed in Ferry Sinking in Mosul

By John Lee.

A ferry on Tigris River near Mosul sank on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least 93 dead.

According to Xinhua, the ferry capsized because of “high water levels” while crossing from the bank of the river to a small tourist island called Um al Rabeein.

It cites a civil defense source as saying that the ferryboat, owned by a tourism office, was overloaded with more than 100 people, while being designed to carry just 30 people.

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has declared official mourning all over Iraq, embassies, consulates in and out the country for three days.

(Source: Xinhua)