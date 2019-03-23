Qatar-Iraq Trade Jumps 52 Percent

By John Lee.

Trade between Qatar and Iraq rose by 52 percent last year to reach QR473 million compared to QR310 million in 2017, according to a report from Al Bawaba.

Al Bawaba quotes Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed al Thani, the Chairman of Qatar Chamber, as saying that the most important Qatari imports from Iraq are vegetables, fruits and some electrical appliances for the telephone networks, while the most prominent exports of Qatar to Iraq are oils, organic detergents, cement materials, bags for packaging and cosmetics used in chemical industries.

(Source: Al Bawaba)