Wood Group sees Increased Activity in Iraq

By John Lee.

Wood Group has said that it is seeing strong growth in the Middle East due to “increased activity in Iraq with Exxon and Basra Gas [Company (BGC)]“.

In its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018, the UK-based energy services company said it sees “opportunities in Middle East driven by Iraq“.

In addition to trading as Wood Group, the company is also sole owner of Iraqi subsidiaries Ghabet El Iraq for General Contracting and Engineering Services, Engineering Consultancy (LLC) and Touchstone General Contracting, Engineering Consultancy and Project Management LLC.

(Source: Wood Group)