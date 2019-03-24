Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st March 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD589 (-2.5%) / $634 (-2.6%) (weekly change) (-10.6% and -10.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8 bn ($1.5 mn).

ISX Company Announcements