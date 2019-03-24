Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st March 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD589 (-2.5%) / $634 (-2.6%) (weekly change) (-10.6% and -10.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8 bn ($1.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) starting Mar. 25, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 28 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) resumed trading on Mar. 20, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 7% cash dividend (IQD0.07 dividend per share, 9.7% dividend yield).
- Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Mar. 20, 2019 after electing new board members.
- According to ISC announcement published on Mar. 20, 2019, Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) has been delisted from the Iraq Stock Exchange.
- ISX suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Mar. 17, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 20, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- United Bank (BUND) resumed trading on Mar. 17, 2019 by the CBI decision to remove the custody from the bank due to completing the procedure of electing new board members.
