The IFSB Organises Workshop on Banking Standards in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is organising a Facilitating the Implementation of the IFSB Standards (FIS) Workshop in Baghdad, Iraq on 1 – 3 April 2019.

This Workshop is hosted by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBL).

The 3-day Workshop will focus on the following IFSB Standards:

IFSB-15: Revised Capital Adequacy Standard for Institutions Offering Islamic Financial Services (IIFS);

GN-3:Guidance Note on the Practice of Smoothing the Profit Payout to Investment Account Holders;

GN-4:Guidance Note in Connection with the IFSB Capital Adequacy Standard: The Determination of Alpha in the Capital Adequacy Ratio for IIFS; and

GN-6:Guidance Note on Quantitative Measures for Liquidity Risk Management

Overall, the Workshop aims to:

Enhance the participants’ understanding of the respective Standards and Guiding Principles; Assist the participants in the practical application of issues addressed in the particular standards through case studies, hands-on exercises and other interactive tools; and Promote the sharing of experiences among the participants on the implementation of respective IFSB Standards and Guiding Principles.

The FIS Workshops are a part of the IFSB’s support to its members based on the Strategic Key Result Area 2 (SKRA 2) on the Facilitating the Implementation of Prudential Standards and Capacity Development under the IFSB’s Strategic Performance Plan (SPP) 2016-2018”, to assist member organisations in adopting and implementing the IFSB Standards.

For enquires on IFSB workshops and membership services, please contact the IFSB Secretariat at [email protected].

(Source: IFSB)