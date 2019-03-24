Video: Push to Criminalise Domestic Violence

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Women in Iraq push to Criminalise Domestic Violence

Domestic violence has been on the rise in Iraq, with women’s groups blaming instability and the break down of law and order.

However, there has been a growing awareness of the issue at the highest levels of government and the women’s rights groups are hopeful that the legislature will finally pass a law criminalising what they see as a “national crisis”.

The penal code currently has a provision allowing husbands to discipline their wives and does not criminalise domestic violence.

Al Jazeera‘s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Baghdad: