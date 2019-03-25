Iraqi Airways Launches Munich Service

By John Lee.
Iraqi Airways has commenced flights from Baghdad to Munich, Germany.
The Minister of Transport, Abdullah Laibi, headed the delegation on the first flight.
The flights are scheduled to run on Sundays.
(Source: Ministry of Transport)
Very Nice indeed!
Hope for more flight routes soon
pls focus more on HSE level
Thanks