Iraqi Airways Launches Munich Service

By on 25th March 2019 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Iraqi Airways has commenced flights from Baghdad to Munich, Germany.

The Minister of Transport, Abdullah Laibi, headed the delegation on the first flight.

The flights are scheduled to run on Sundays.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

