Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for February

By on 26th March 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for February of 101,387,559 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.621 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.649 bpd exported in January.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 99,120,006 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 1,753,373 barrels, and from Qayara 514,180 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.179 billion at an average price of $60.943 per barrel.

January export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

