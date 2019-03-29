Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th February 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD561 (-4.7%) / $604 (-4.7%) (weekly change) (-14.9% and -15.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.7 bn ($3.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements