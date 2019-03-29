Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th February 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD561 (-4.7%) / $604 (-4.7%) (weekly change) (-14.9% and -15.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.7 bn ($3.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) resumed trading on Mar. 27, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 3.03% cash dividend (IQD0.0303 dividend per share, 4.3% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Mar. 26, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Mar. 30, 2019 to elect 7 new original board members and 7 alternative members. The bank will resume trading on Mar. 31, 2019.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) starting Mar. 25, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 28, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Modern Animal and Agricultural Productions (AMAP) on Mar. 25, 2019 to disclose its AGM minutes that was held on Feb. 28, 2019.
- Cross Transactions: 5.3 bn shares of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) on Mar. 24, 2019, which represents 2.1% of BIME capital. 100 mn shares of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) on Mar. 26, 2019, which represents 2.0% of AIPM capital.
