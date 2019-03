By John Lee.

The President of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad.

The meeting was attended by the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov.

The parties discussed the current status of projects, among them the geological exploration at Eridu field (Block 10) in the south of Iraq.

Mr. Abdul-Mahdi expressed his support for the intention to deliver first production at Eridu field ahead of time.

(Source: Lukoil)