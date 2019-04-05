Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th April 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD578 (+3.0%) / $622 (+3.1%) (weekly change) (-12.4% and -12.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.7 bn ($3.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements