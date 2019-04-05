Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th April 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD578 (+3.0%) / $622 (+3.1%) (weekly change) (-12.4% and -12.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.7 bn ($3.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) will hold a GA on Apr. 21, 2019 to change the bank’s name to Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance.
- ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Apr. 10, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Apr. 15, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) resumed trading on Apr. 4, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 2.4% cash dividend (IQD0.024 dividend per share, 2.4% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Apr. 4, 2019 due to not disclosing 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) on Apr. 3, 2019 to disclose its AGM minutes that was held on Mar. 30, 2019.
- ISX requested Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) on Apr. 3, 2019 to disclose its AGM minutes that was held on Mar. 26, 2019.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) resumed trading on Mar. 31, 2019 after electing 7 new original board members and 7 alternative members.
