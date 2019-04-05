Navigate

Lebanon calls for Restoration of Iraq Oil Pipeline

By on 5th April 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament has reportedly called for the restoration of an oil pipeline between Iraq and Lebanon, which ceased operation during the Iran-Iraq war more than 30 years ago.

On the last of a four-day visit to Iraq, during which he met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Nabih Berri is also quoted as saying:

“We discussed Lebanese investment in Iraq and especially the subject of the oil installations between Kirkuk and Tripoli, a topic we must return to.”

(Sources: Al Bawaba, Office of the Iraqi President)

