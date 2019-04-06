Navigate

Iraq offered Saudi 186 Investment Opportunities

By on 6th April 2019 in Investment

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment, Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said that Iraq has offered Saudi companies and investors 186 investment opportunities.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Thamir Al-Ghadhban, Al-Qasabi said the two countries have decided to set up a joint Saudi-Iraqi business council to exchange investment opportunities.

He pointed out that the business council will be signed during Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s upcoming visit to Riyadh.

The two countries have also decided to establish a free trade zone.

For his part, Al-Ghadhban said “the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council has discussed a number of issues while the committees have completed preparing some files that will be signed in Riyadh.”

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

