Iraqi Investment and Reconstruction Conference in Rome

Sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Rome, and in coordination with the Federation of Italian Industries, the Iraqi Conference on Investment and Reconstruction was held at the end of March to discuss investment opportunities and the contribution of Italian companies in the reconstruction of Iraq.

Representatives of more than 200 Italian companies witnessed the participation of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Directors-general, officials of oil and transport ministries, Baghdad investment, and representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce from the Iraqi side and from the Italian side by Italian Undersecretary of State for Development and Economy, the Italian Ambassador in Baghdad.

The conference also witnessed the holding of meetings between the representatives of the Iraqi authorities and Italian companies to discuss investment opportunities in the fields of energy, oil, agriculture and infrastructure.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)