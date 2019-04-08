More details of Genel Energy Dividend

Genel Energy has announced that, at the bondholder meeting held today, the Company’s proposal was adopted and the waiver of the dividend restriction in 2019 has been confirmed.

With respect to the 2018 financial year, a year in which free cash flow totalled $164 million, the Board has accordingly recommended a final dividend of 10¢ per share, a total distribution of $27.9 million.

As previously stated, given the strong free cash flow forecast of the business even after investment in growth opportunities, the Company intends to pay a minimum dividend of $40 million per annum. This will be split between an interim and final dividend, to be paid one-third/two-thirds. The final dividend reflects this split and will be subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 16 May 2019.

Genel intends to announce an interim dividend of 5¢ per share as part of the 2019 half-year results, which are scheduled for 6 August 2019.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

“Genel has highly cash generative assets and material growth opportunities in the portfolio. Even after drilling 20 wells in 2019 and progressing the exciting opportunities at Sarta and Qara Dagh, we still expect to generate over $100 million in free cash flow. We will continue to focus on delivering on our strategy as we begin the distribution of a material and sustainable dividend, and aim to provide investors with a compelling mix of growth and returns.”

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT TIMETABLE

Annual General Meeting: 16 May 2019

Ex-dividend date: 23 May 2019

Record Date: 24 May 2019

Payment Date: 24 June 2019

(Source: Genel Energy)