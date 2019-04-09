Iraq “Not Worried” about Safety of Dams

By John Lee.

Iraqi officials have reportedly tried to quell fears that dams could collapse, as water reservoirs approach capacity after a very wet winter.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Water Resources told AFP:

“We are in control of the dams and reservoir levels … We are not worried about their safety or stability.”

A major source of concern is Mosul Dam, which holds the country’s largest reservoir, which is known to have structural problems.

Environmental scientist Azzam Alwash told AFP:

“If you don’t fill [structural cracks] quickly, the foundation loses support and the smallest crack, if you don’t catch it in time, will result in catastrophic failure … If the dam fails when it’s full, the area will be under five metres of water.”

(Source: AFP)