Karbala University taking steps into E-Transformation

As part of the continues support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to the University of Karbala, a workshop has been conducted for the period 1 to 5 April on the e-learning modules, gathering twenty senior officials and academics from Karbala University, as part of the technical support provided by the Public Sector Modernization (IPSM) Programme to the e-learning units of Karbala University.

UNDP through IPSM Programme has introduced the e-learning approach to two institutions in Iraq; University of Karbala, and National Centre for Management Development and Information Technology (NCMDIT) within the Ministry of Planning (MoP).

DG of the Continuing Learning Center, Prof. Ahmed Hadi Al Yasari said:

“This workshop is very important as it is conducted in conjunction with the launching of the e-learning development plan of Karbala university for the years 2019-2022. The implementation of this plan requires vital efforts and cooperation between the two parties to make Karbala University an advanced university in e-learning, thus improving the quality of education”.

As a result, a team of management and situation analytics specialized in e-Learning has been established in Karbala university, the team will work to explore the best options for transferring into the e-Learning system, depending on international practices provided during the workshop and presentations of global experiences including some of the well-known Egyptian and British universities.

(Source: UNDP)