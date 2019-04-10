Textron Wins $15m Iraq Contract

US-based Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded a $15,350,000 contract for continued support for the completion of the reconstitution of 15 T-6A aircraft.

This modification provides for a schedule extension to complete the reconstitution of 15 T-6A aircraft and procure cartridge actuated devices and propellant actuated devices. Work will be performed at Imam Ali Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2019.

This modification involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Iraq, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $35,338,422. Foreign military sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Training Aircraft Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)