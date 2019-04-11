Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th April 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD581 (+0.5%) / $626 (+0.5%) (weekly change) (-11.9% and -11.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.0 bn ($4.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements