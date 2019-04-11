Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th April 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD581 (+0.5%) / $626 (+0.5%) (weekly change) (-11.9% and -11.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.0 bn ($4.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) will hold a GA on Apr. 21, 2019 to change the bank’s name to Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance.
- ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Apr. 17, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Apr. 22, 2019 to discuss increasing the bank’s board members and electing 4 original and 4 alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Apr. 10, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Apr. 15, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
No comments yet.