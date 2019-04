By John Lee.

Philippines-based International Terminal Container Services Inc. (ICTSI) has reportedly allocated additional funds for capacity expansion at its Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) at the Port of Umm Qasr.

Rafael Consing, ICTSI chief financial officer, is quoted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer as saying that this year’s capex budget of $380 million will be invested at its four ports in Manila, Mexico, Honduras, and Iraq.

(Source: Philippine Daily Inquirer)