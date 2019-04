By John Lee.

Sonangol has said it plans to increase production at its Najmah and Qayara oilfields to about 230,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Angolan state oil company owns 75 percent of the oilfields, south of the city of Mosul, with estimated oil reserves of more than 1 billion barrels.

Output at Qayara is currently 40,000 bpd.

(Source: Reuters)