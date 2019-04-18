Iraq and Saudi sign 13 New Agreements

By John Lee.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed 13 political and economic agreements during the visit by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to Reuters, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban has said that Saudi state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco will help Iraq explore for gas in the western desert.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Baghdad after it invaded Kuwait in 1990, but the new moves are seen as a sign of improving relations between the two countries.

