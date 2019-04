By John Lee.

China’s Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corp., Ltd. (ZPEC) has reportedly started drilling its first oil well in Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala on Tuesday.

The mayor of Qazaniya told Xinhua that it is more than fifty years since an oil well was drilled in Diyala province.

Mazin al-Khuzaie added that the oil companies operating in Block 8 will contribute $4 million to a program to finance service projects in Qazaniya.

(Source: Xinhua)