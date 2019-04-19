HRW: “Torture Persists in Mosul Jail”

Iraqi officers have committed torture at a detention facility in Mosul at least through early 2019, months after Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on the abuses and shared information about those responsible, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

The Iraqi government did not respond to two Human Rights Watch letters requesting an update on steps taken to investigate the allegations.

“If the Iraqi government ignores credible reports of torture, it’s no wonder that the abuses persist,” said Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “What will it take for the authorities to take torture allegations seriously.”

