Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th April 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD592 (+1.8%) / $636 (+1.7%) (weekly change) (-10.3% and -10.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.2bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0bn ($5.3mn).

ISX Company Announcements