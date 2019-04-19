Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th April 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD592 (+1.8%) / $636 (+1.7%) (weekly change) (-10.3% and -10.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.2bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0bn ($5.3mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) will hold an AGM* on May. 9, 2019 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 6, 2017 due to not disclosing 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- Asiacell (TASC) will resume trading on Apr. 21, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 12.2% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Apr. 17, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Apr. 22, 2019 to elect 4 original and 4 alternative board members.
