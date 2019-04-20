Navigate

Trial Production starts at Attock Cement

By on 20th April 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL), which makes the Falcon brand of cements, has announced that trial production has started at its newly-built plant in Iraq.

The Express Tribune quotes analyst Syeda Humaira Akhtar as saying:

“The demand scenario in Iraq is very strong and it is going to be stronger with expected political and economic stability … Iraq has allowed the import of clinker without any duty, but the country has imposed 100% duty on cement import.”

(Source: Pakistan Stock Exchange, The Express Tribune)

