From Radical to Rentier Islamism: Iraq’s Dawa Party

By Harith Hasan, for Carnegie Middle East Center. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



From Radical to Rentier Islamism: The Case of Iraq’s Dawa Party

Shia Islamist parties have emerged as major political actors in Iraq after the U.S. invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. They have played key roles in shaping constitutional and political processes and the internal dynamics of Iraqi politics.

The oldest of these parties is the Dawa Party, most of whose leaders returned home in 2003 after years in exile. Between 2005 and 2018, three of its leaders, Ibrahim al-Jaafari, Nouri al-Maliki, and Haider al-Abadi, assumed the position of prime minister.

As Dawa moved from opposition into power, its commitment to building an Islamic state waned and its priorities were shaped increasingly by the challenges of governance and the pursuit of clientelist politics.

Click here to read the full story.

(Source: Carnegie Middle East Center)