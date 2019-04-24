$64m Stolen from Mosul after Governor Sacked

By John Lee.

Approximately $64 million has reportedly been embezzled in Mosul by officials said to be close to the recently-sacked governor, Nawfel Akoub, who is currently on the run following a warrant for his arrest in relation to the Mosul ferry disaster.

AFP quotes Iraq’s Integrity Commission as saying that officials “close to Akoub” had stolen the funds, but did not accuse him personally.

Some $40 million of the money had been set aside to rebuild Mosul (pictured) following the drawn-out battle to oust the Daesh terrorist group.

(Source: AFP)