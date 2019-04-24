Iraq’s $1bn Used Car Parts Business

“It’s a money-making machine,” says garage owner Karhi Bakr, 59, about the import of secondhand car parts into the Kurdistan capital of Erbil.

Containers full of parts from cars written off after accidents in the West continue to pour into the city, which has become a major hub for the trade.

Some of the 200 or so Kurdish traders involved have become very rich, Bakr says. “Their profits are enormous. If I had a partner willing to invest, I would also go to Europe to collect used parts.”

(Source: Deutsche Welle)