Iraq, Russia sign New Agreements

By John Lee.

Foreign Minister Mr. Mohamad A. Alhakim Head of the Iraqi side and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Yury Borisov Head of the Russian side, signed the joint meeting minutes of the eighth session of the joint Iraqi-Russian committee.

They agreed to develop and enhance mutual cooperation in various productive and service sectors, as well as taking all measures to remove obstacles that face trade and investment between the two countries, and identify the mechanism by which bilateral cooperation is activated.

The meeting resulted in the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields, including trade, finance and banking, energy, electricity, mineral wealth, industry, telecommunications, information technology, transportation, agriculture, reconstruction, housing, health, sports, culture and tourism, education and cooperation in other areas.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)