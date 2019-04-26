Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th April 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD584 (-1.2%) / $629 (-1.1%) (weekly change) (-11.4% and -11.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.0 bn ($0.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) will hold an AGM* on May. 9, 2019 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 6, 2017 due to not disclosing 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Apr. 29, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on May. 4, 2019 to elect 4 original and 7 alternative board members. The bank will resume trading on May. 5, 2019.
- National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) will resume trading on Apr. 28, 2019 after discussing the changes in the company’s business schedule.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) resumed trading on Apr. 25, 2019 after electing 4 original and 4 alternative board members.
- Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Apr. 21, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 12.2% dividend yield).
- Cross Transactions: 50 mn shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) on Apr. 21, 2019, which represent 0.02% of BGUC capital. 32 mn shares of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) on Apr. 21, 2019, which represents 0.01% of BIME capital.
