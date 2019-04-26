Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th April 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD584 (-1.2%) / $629 (-1.1%) (weekly change) (-11.4% and -11.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.0 bn ($0.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements