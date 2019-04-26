West Qurna-2 hits 400,000 bpd

Cumulative production at the West Qurna-2 field has reached 100 million tons of oil as part of successful implementation of Phase 1 of the project.

With 184 wells drilled at the field, the average daily production rate is 400,000 barrels.

Operator Lukoil said in a statement that, to manage the field’s production, it uses “the intelligent field concept which allows to control and adjust where necessary the production indicators in real-time.”

In 2018, the company started Phase 2 of the field’s development which envisages growth in daily production to 480,000 barrels in 2020 and to a plateau of 800,000 barrels per day in 2025.

In January 2019, the drilling of 28 wells began on well pad #4. As of today, contracts have been signed to drill 57 production wells, including 54 at the Mishrif and 3 at the Yamama formations.

(Source: Lukoil)