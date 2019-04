By John Lee.

Petrofac has announced that it has secured new awards and contract extensions, with a combined value of over US$30 million, to provide training solutions for key National Oil Company and International Oil Company clients in Oman, the UAE and Iraq.

In Iraq, where Petrofac has delivered more than 50,000 in-country delegate training days since 2010, a contract has been renewed to deliver training solutions.

(Source: Petrofac)