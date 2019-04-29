Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for March

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for March of 104,696,872 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.377 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.621 bpd exported in February.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 100,909,946 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,063,972 barrels, and from Qayara 722,954 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.709 billion at an average price of $64.082 per barrel.

February export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)