Navigate

Navigation

Iraq call on Turkish Companies to assist Reconstruction

By on 30th April 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mr. Mohamad A. Alhakim received Turkish Foreign Minister Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at the Ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad; they reviewed bilateral relations, areas of joint cooperation between Baghdad and Ankara, as well as regional issues and mutual interest.

Minister Alhakim called for Turkish companies to contribute to the reconstruction of liberated areas, focussing on infrastructure, to ensure the return of displaced families to their homes.

He also stressed the need to activate a loan agreed with Turkey at the Iraq Reconstruction Conference last year in Kuwait.

(Source: MOFA)

Related posts:

Japan gives another $5.4m for Iraq Reconstruction EU adopts €56m Reconstruction Package for Iraq UK announces $43m Iraq Aid Package Denmark gives another $11m for Iraq Demining
Tags: , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply