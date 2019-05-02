Navigate

Iraq earns $7bn in Oil Revenues in April

By on 2nd May 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for April of 103,988,853 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.466 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.377 million bpd exported in March.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 100,635,009 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,570,000 barrels, and from Qayara 783,844 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.011 billion at an average price of $67.419 per barrel.

March export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

