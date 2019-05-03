Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd May 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD586 (+0.2%) / $630 (+0.2%) (weekly change) (-11.2% and -11.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.1 bn ($0.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) will hold an AGM* on May. 9, 2019 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 6, 2017 due to not disclosing 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- Asiacell (TASC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividend (100% cash dividend, 12.2% dividend yield) starting May 2, 2019.
- ISX suspended trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Apr. 29, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on May. 4, 2019 to elect 4 original and 7 alternative board members. The bank will resume trading on May. 5, 2019.
No comments yet.