By John Lee.

The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:

Human Rights Officer, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq

National Communications Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration

Programme Analyst, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme

International Consultant, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme

