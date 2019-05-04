US launches $5m Airport Security Program

By John Lee.

The US government has reportedly launched a $5 million-program for airport security in Iraq.

Kurdistan 24 quotes US Chargé d’Affaires Joey Hood as saying:

“Airports are gateways to the world. This cooperative program will not only improve passenger safety for the Iraqi people, but will bolster Iraq’s ability to attract foreign investors, expand global trade linkages, and encourage economic growth.”

The program will provide training and equipment in close coordination with experts at the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA).

The ICAA, Baghdad International Airport, Basrah International Airport, and Erbil International Airport have already met to discuss implementation of the program.

