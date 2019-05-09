Navigate

Navigation

President voices Support for Private Sector

By on 9th May 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Politics

By John Lee.

President Barham Salih has highlighted the need to address the obstacles impeding the work of the private sector in Iraq.

Addressing a delegation from the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce at his Office in Baghdad, the President stressed the importance of enhancing the role of the private sector in reconstruction.

Mr. Abdul Razzaq al-Zuhairi, the Head of the Federation, said he valued the President’s support for the private sector.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi President)

Related posts:

Private Sector Development Strategy in Karbala EU, World Bank support Iraq Energy Sector Reforms Iranian President visits Baghdad Initial Planning Framework for Reconstruction of Mosul
Tags: , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply