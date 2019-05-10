Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th May 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD596 (+1.8%) / $642 (+1.8%) (weekly change) (-9.6% and -9.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0 bn ($3.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements