Iraq Stock Market Report

By on 10th May 2019 in Investment

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th May 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD596 (+1.8%) / $642 (+1.8%) (weekly change) (-9.6% and -9.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0 bn ($3.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

  • Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividend (5% cash dividend, IQD0.05 dividend per share) starting May. 12, 2019.
  • According to the Board of Insurance, Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) will resume trading on May. 12, 2019 due to the company’s commitment to the Board of Insurance’s letter.
  • Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividend (7% cash dividend, IQD0.07 dividend per share) starting May. 8, 2019.
  • Al-Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) resumed trading on May. 6, 2019 due to disclosing 2018 annual financial results.
  • Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) resumed trading on May. 5, 2019 after electing 4 original and 7 alternative board members.

