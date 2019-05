By John Lee.

Japex is reportedly planning to increase production at the Gharaf oil field from around 90,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) currently to 230,000 bpd by the end of 2020.

S&P Global Platts quotes Japex director Michiro Yamashita as saying that the company has allocated capital expenditure of $460 million for the project in fiscal 2019-20 (April-March).

(Source: S&P Global Platts)