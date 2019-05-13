US issues New Iraq Security Alert

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad hasd advised all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant.

Actions to Take:



Do not travel to Iraq

Avoid places known as U.S. citizen gathering points.

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Baghdad

Al-Kindi Street, International Zone, Baghdad

Telephone (during business hours)

From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;

From the United States: 301-985-8841

U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)

From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;

From the United States: 301-985-8841

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Consulate General Erbil

413 Ishtar, Ankawa Erbil, Iraq

Telephone (during business hours)

From Iraq: 0760-030-3227;

From the United States: 240-264-3467 extension 4554

U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)

From Iraq: 066-211-4554;

From the United States: 240-264-3467

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/erbil/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

(Source: US Embassy)