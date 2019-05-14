A whistle-stop Tour of Iraq

By Padraig O’Hannelly.
Our friend and former contributor Robert Tollast has been touring Iraq’s religious and archeological sites.
Writing in Middle East Eye, he says:
“Iraq still gives visitors a sense of having a private viewing of some of the world’s wonders, such as the 4,000-year-old ruins of Babylon, and the awe-inspiring Holy Shrines of Hussein and Ali with their intricate mirrored ceilings and breathtaking tile work.”
His full article can be read here.
(Picture Credit: Middle East Eye / Charlotte Mayhew)
