General Dynamics Wins $92m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has been awarded a $92,400,000 modification (P00003) to Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract W15QKN-18-D0020 for 120mm munition high explosive with tracer tank ammunition cartridges.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 16, 2022.

According to Defense World, the ammunition will be used for Iraqi Army M1A1 Abrams tanks, such as the one pictured.

(Sources: US Dept of Defense, Defense World)