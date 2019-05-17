Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th May 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD622 (+4.3%) / $669 (+4.3%) (weekly change) (-5.7% and -5.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.6 bn ($2.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements