Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th May 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD622 (+4.3%) / $669 (+4.3%) (weekly change) (-5.7% and -5.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.6 bn ($2.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) will hold an AGM* on May. 29, 2019 to discuss and approve 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 6, 2015 by an ISC decision due to not disclosing 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results.
- According to the Board of Insurance, Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) will resume trading on Sunday (May. 19, 2019).
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) completed its capital increase procedures from IQD5.0 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 40% rights issue.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) invited its shareholders on May. 14, 2019 to receive their cash dividend for the years between 1997 and 2001 as well as the year of 2016.
