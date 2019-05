By John Lee.

Oil Minister Thamer al-Ghadban has criticised ExxonMobil‘s decision to temporarily evacuate staff from the West Qurna oil field as “unacceptable and unjustified”.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the move was “political“, and pointed out that other international oil companies are continuing to work freely.

According to CNN, the company evacuated about 30 foreign engineers from Basra as a “temporary precautionary measure“.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, CNN)