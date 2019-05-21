Netherlands Resumes Training Mission in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Netherlands has resumed its training mission in Iraq, following a brief suspension due to security concerns resulting from US-Iranian tensions in the region.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence announced that, after a re-assessment of the situation, its courses can be re-started.

A number of Dutch people are training Iraqi commandos in Baghdad. Peshmerga’s are trained at the northern Erbil. The Kurdish fighters are taught, among other things, marksmanship, leadership and the protection of large areas.

Since 2015, the Netherlands has been participating in the international coalition that is fighting against terrorist organization ISIS in Iraq.

(Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence)