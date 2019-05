By John Lee.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has reportedly won a $2.45-billion deal to build a seawater processing facility in Iraq.

South Korean media report that the company signed a letter of intent with Basra Oil Company (BOC) on Wednesday for the 49-month project, which will be capable of supplying 5 million barrels of fresh water per day.

This will help to increase output at Iraq’s oil fields.

(Sources: Yonhap, Korea Herald)