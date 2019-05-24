Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd May 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD640 (+3.0%) / $689 (+3.0%) (weekly change) (-2.9% and -2.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.2 bn ($2.6 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) starting May. 27, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on May. 30, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 and 2018 annual financial reports.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) starting May. 27, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on May. 30, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial report.
- National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) will resume trading on May. 26, 2019 due to disclosing its 2018 annual financial results. The opening price will be IQD0.90 with +/-50% change.
- AL-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) completed the legal procedures to increase capital from IQD1.239 bn to IQD1.735 bn through 40% rights issue.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) completed the procedures of increasing the bank’s original and alternative members from 5 to 7 members.
- New shares of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) from the capital increase to IQD7.0 bn through 40% rights issue resumed trading on May. 22, 2019.
- Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on May. 21, 2019 due to disclosing 2018 annual financial results.
- Procedures of Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) have been completed to change the bank’s name to Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance.
- According to the Board of Insurance, Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) resumed trading on May. 19, 2019.
