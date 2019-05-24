Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd May 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD640 (+3.0%) / $689 (+3.0%) (weekly change) (-2.9% and -2.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.2 bn ($2.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements